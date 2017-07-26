Memphis Depay has made it clear that he is not thinking about a return to Manchester United this summer and is fully focused on helping Lyon in the upcoming season.

The Dutch winger left Red Devils to join the Ligue 1 club in a £16m ($20.8m) deal in January this year after one-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford. United have inserted a buy-back clause and sell on clauses in his contract, but are yet to show any interest in triggering their option.

He was signed by Louis van Gaal from PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2015 in a deal worth a reported £25m, but he failed to replicate his form from the Eredivisie in England and was moved on six months after Jose Mourinho took over the reins at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese manager has confirmed that he is looking to sign a winger this summer with Ivan Perisic the Red Devils' main target. Mourinho had indicated that Depay could return should he impress with Lyon, but has not followed up on his initial statements.

The Netherlands international made 17 appearances in Ligue 1 following his move in January and contributed with five goals and eight assists. Depay was asked about a potential return to Manchester after Lyon's loss to Inter Milan in Nanjing, China as they continue their pre-season preparations.

"No, I'm honest. It's not my thoughts, I'm very focused on Lyon, and I'm very happy about the choice and I do not think so much of what to do for this team," Depay told TuttoMercatoWeb in China.

Depay was also asked about former teammate Anthony Martial, who has been linked with a move to Inter as they look for a replacement for Perisic, who is Mourinho's preferred target to strengthen his wide attacking areas.

The French forward has struggled to impose himself under the Portuguese coach at Old Trafford and has seen his game time reduced during the previous campaign. He made just 18 starts in the league and with Mourinho targeting a winger his playing time could reduce further.

"Anthony is a great player, no doubt, and he is also a great person, I cannot do anything but wish him the best for the continuation of his career," Depay added.