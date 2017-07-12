Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has revealed that he wants to stay next season at the north London club and he will sit with the Gunners to discuss his future once they return from the pre-season tour. The Gunners are currently in Australia where they will play a series of friendly games before returning to north London for the Emirates Cup, followed by the Community Shield at Wembley.

Arsenal have a host of players in their final year of contract, including Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose future is to be decided soon. Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City but Arsene Wenger has quashed any such talk, stating that the Chilean will continue in his final year with the Gunners.

The Gunners have been pretty busy on the transfer front having signed Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke and Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a club-record fee of £52.6m ($68m) deal. Wenger said he is open to the idea of bringing in more new faces to the club, while also admitting that it will not be an easy task.

Ozil has been an integral part of the Arsenal squad since joining the club in 2013 from Real Madrid. He has previously stated his excitement of linking up with Lacazette, whose pace will suit Ozil's ability to find him as he runs in behind.

"It is definitely my preference to stay," Ozil said at the launch of the club's Puma-made third kit, as quoted by the Express. "It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal. Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future.

"For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I'm back in London, we will sit down and discuss."