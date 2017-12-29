#StormDylan has officially been named by @MetEireann. Dylan will track across parts of Ireland Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/OJlnBxPnte — Met Office (@metoffice) December 29, 2017

Weather forecasters have warned that parts of the UK could be battered by winds of up to 80mph as Storm Dylan strikes on new years eve.

A yellow warning for wind has been put in place in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland from 12am until 3pm on Sunday amid fears of of the potential for "injuries and danger to life from flying debris".

And with "very heavy rain" of up to 40mm also expected in some areas the Met Office warned: "Large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal areas could also be a hazard. With the ground very wet in these areas, this is likely to lead to rising water levels and some flooding in places."

Parts of the UK could also experience power outages, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be disrupted while mobile phone coverage could be affected.

"There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected, with the chance that some roads and bridges could close," according to the Met Office.

With parts of northern England and Scotland covered in a blanket of snow last night there are further warnings of heavy snow and 70mph winds.

A Met Office spokeswoman told Sky News: "Temperatures dropped quite a bit last night creating some fair amounts of snow coming through.

"As we continue that should start to pull away eastwards, we should see some milder air, turning to a watery mix of precipitation. By evening time it should be mostly dry."

Flights were grounded at Glasgow Airport as extreme weather conditions meant services had to be temporarily suspended.

After an hour the airport reopened the Sun reports. In a statement airport officials said: "Our winter operations team will remain on standby throughout the day to monitor weather conditions."

Edinburgh Airport was also put on high alert after the blizzard conditions.

Met Forecaster Charles Powell added that there were some "pretty nasty travel conditions" expected for Friday, saying: "It is a band of severe weather. Weather warnings are in force. There is going to be disruption in some shape or form."

Highways England has issued a severe weather warning and urged people to pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.