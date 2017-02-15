A Mexican immigrant brought illegally to the US as a child but with no criminal record and on a work permit has been arrested. Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, is being held in Tacoma, Washington state, in the first such arrest under President Donald Trump.

He was in the country on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme, or DACA, which was started under President Barack Obama in 2012.

DACA allows people who arrived illegally in the US as children to gain rolling two year work permits and escape deportation as long as they do not get a criminal record. Some 750,000 are in the country under the DACA programme.

Ramirez is reportedly challenging his detention in federal court, saying his constitutional rights have been violated.

A lawyer representing him told Reuters that that they were not aware of other DACA arrests, and "we are hoping this detention was a mistake".

There had been concern with the arrival of the new administration, a much harsher immigration policy would follow. Trump had made immigration a particular focus of his campaign, promising a wall along the border with Mexico to stop people getting across.

The administration's travel ban on refugees and people from seven Muslim majority countries was left hanging on Thursday 9 February when a federal court refused to reinstate it. Whether or not the White House plans to take attempts to bring back the ban by fighting it at the Supreme Court are still uncertain, though Trump did tweet after the verdict saying: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"