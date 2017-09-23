The US Geological Survey says a new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.1 and was centred in the southern state of Oaxaca.

That's the region most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit on 7 September, Mexico's most powerful earthquake in a century. The director of Mexico's disaster agency says it's an aftershock of the previous earthquake.

It also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck on Tuesday 19 September, killing at least 295 people.

The latest strong aftershock sent buildings swaying in Mexico City. Quake alarms sounded, prompting people with fresh memories of this week's devastating temblor to flee homes and hotels.

Alejandra Castellanos was on the second floor of a hotel in a central neighbourhood and ran down the stairs and outside with her husband. In her words: "I was frightened because I thought, not again!"

At the site of an office that collapsed Tuesday, street signs swayed and rescuers briefly evacuated from atop the pile of rubble before returning to work.

Nataniel Hernandez lives in Tonala, one of the cities hardest hit by an earlier 7 September quake, which struck off the coast of southern Mexico with a magnitude of 8.1.

He said by phone that it was one of the strongest movements he has felt since then. But he adds: "Since 7 September it has not stopped shaking."

It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

