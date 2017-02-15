Two Michigan teachers and a school official have resigned after being covertly filmed in a bar as they – with misplaced jocularity – discussed having sex with their students. They were part of a group of staff members playing the game "F**k, Marry, Kill".

Footage shows a large group of teachers and employees from Bangor Public School playing the risque game in which players must decide which of three given people they would choose to marry, kill and have sex with respectively. Some of the students mentioned in the video are reported to have special needs.

In the clip, a woman can be heard saying: "Oh, I would f**k [student's name]" while a man says: "I would totally marry [student's name] because she likes the Tigers [a sports team] and she never even brought up that I was wasted on the bus trip... she can keep secrets."

"It's disturbing to know that these are our educators," parent Jennifer Prentice told WXMI. "They are in charge of protecting our children, keeping our children safe, and the fact that they just blew that out of the water shows their character and shows that maybe they're not right for this job."

Two teachers and the secretary to the school's superintendent have now resigned and the school says it is taking no further action.

Bangor School's attorney Robert Huber said: "We made our best assessment based on the facts, and reasonable minds can differ about things. This is our thought on what was best under the circumstances."