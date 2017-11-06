Misfiring Barcelona striker Luis Suarez trained on his own in the gym during the Monday's morning session (6 November) as the Uruguay international expects to make the most of the international break to recover his best form.

Suarez, 30, has been a hit for the La Liga giants since joining them from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.

The Uruguay international scored 121 goals during his first three seasons at Barcelona to help Lionel Messi and co to win three Copa del Rey titles, two La Liga crowns and the Champions League in 2014-215.

However, Suarez has failed to replicate that form during the opening part of the 2017-2018 campaign.

The former Liverpool and Ajax striker has only scored three goals in 14 appearances this season and is yet to find the net since the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid on 14 October.

Last month it was revealed that the Uruguayan had been playing with discomfort in the knee since suffering an injury during the Catalans' 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup on 16 August.

It was said that Suarez may even require surgery to remove a cyst but Barcelona doctors ruled out that and decided instead for the player to recover with a hands-off approach.

Ernesto Valverde has reiterated in his press conference that Suarez is improving every day but the striker has failed to score a goal in his last five games.

The Barcelona boss will be hoping Suarez can use the international break to rediscover his form having been omitted by Uruguay for the upcoming friendlies against Poland (10 November) and Austria (14 November).

Suarez worked in the gym on Monday [6 November] to build up his fitness while Valverde begun the preparations for the trip to Leganes on 18 November with only Paco Alcácer, Gerard Deulofeu and Denis Suárez as the rest of his players are away on international duty.

"The FC Barcelona squad undertook their first training session of the week on Monday morning, under a sunny sky but colder temperatures than in recent days. Several players missed the session as they travel to various countries for international duty," the club confirmed.

"Coach Ernesto Valverde worked with Paco Alcácer, Gerard Deulofeu and Denis Suárez on Pitch 3 of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, whilst Luis Suárez trained in the gym."

Alcacer was the surprising man of the match during the Saturday's 2-1 victory over Sevilla after scoring a brace to keep Barcelona at the top of La Liga table, four points ahead of Valencia and eight over Real Madrid.

Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal both missed the clash with the Andalucian side due to respective ankle injuries and Barcelona revealed that the two players stepped up their recoveries on Monday while the other injured players continued working outside the pitch.

"Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal did recovery work at the Camp Tito Vilanova. André Gomes, Sergi Roberto, Rafinha and Dembélé continue sidelined through injury but are training for a speedy return to action," Barcelona added in the club website.

Following the international break Barcelona will visit Leganes before two crucial encounters with Juventus in the Champions League (22 November) and Valencia in La Liga (26 November).