An 85-year-old charity walker who was reported missing on the Taff Trail has been found "safe and well" police confirmed.

Laurence Brophy, from Pencoed, had not been seen since he set off on his solo charity walk from Cardiff to Brecon and back, on Thursday.

He was last spotted in Tongwynlais at about 12:00 BST, wearing a yellow jacket and dark walking trousers.

It emerged that the retired teacher, who has completed numerous charity walking and cycling challenges, had accidentally set his phone to airplane mode, and as a result could not be contacted.

South Wales Police issued an appeal to walkers who may have sighted the pensioner to get in touch.

He was finally found by officers on Saturday on the Taff Mead embankment BBC News reports. Unaware of the public concern for his well-being, the plucky pensioner insisted on finishing the walk.

South Wales police said Brophy, who officers described as "a fit and active gentleman", was planning to camp out overnight.