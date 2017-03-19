Two Indian clerics who went missing while on a pilgrimage in Pakistan have been located in Karachi days after their family members said they could not contact them. The Sufi religious figures are set to return to Delhi on Monday, 18 March.

India's External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who spoke to Syed Asif Ali Nizami, 80, said he told her that he and his nephew Nazim Ali Nizami are safe.

"We got to know the news circulating in Pakistan media. We also got a call from the Indian government. We would like to thank the Indian government and Sushma Swaraj for their efforts. We would also thank Pakistan media," Amir Nizami, son of the older cleric, told the Indian news agency ANI.

Local reports suggest the two clerics travelled to a remote place in Sindh province to meet their acquaintances. As there were no mobile networks in the region, they lost contact with their family members.

Nizami, who is the chief cleric of New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, is believed to have travelled to Pakistan on 8 March. The two have been unaccounted for since Wednesday, 15 March while on their pilgrimage to the popular Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore.

Indian and Pakistani authorities quickly pursued the matter with both the foreign ministries scrambling to trace the missing clerics. Swaraj has also been constantly tweeting soon after it emerged Pakistani officials have found the clerics.