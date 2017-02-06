A Mississippi man is recuperating in a Bakersfield hospital after a 130-pound tumour was surgically cut out of his stomach. The benign tumour had been growing over the course of 15 years, having been misdiagnosed by doctors as a fat deposit.

"Usually at home, I would sit and it would rest on the floor," said Roger Logan. He explained that doctors had ruled out a tumour for many years. "They said, 'It's just fat, you're just fat ... it's just fat developing there'," he told TV station KERO.

The 57-year-old was practically housebound, sitting on an armchair, as it was difficult to move because of the huge tumour. "I used to say: 'Put a strap around you and [carry] three bags of cement around you all day long, just swinging!'"

As the tumour grew, doctors thought that surgery could be life-threatening and they gave Logan 50/50 odds of survival.

However, his wife, Kitty, researched his condition and contacted Dr Vipul Dev at the Memorial Hospital at Bakersfield, as the medical team there had successfully dealt with similar cases.

Logan, his wife and a friend, Thomas Watts, drove 40 hours to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital in a van with his armchair bolted to the floor. "It was just like I was in my living room at home," Logan said.

Dev successfully removed the tumour. Logan is due to leave hospital and go back home in two weeks and is looking forward to a fishing trip, which he has not been able to do for years due to his illness.

"We're fortunate to have a facility like this where we can do this kind of surgery with very little, or no, complications," said Dev, whose experience in this field allowed him correctly to diagnose the tumour.

The tumour is thought to have started because an ingrown hair became infected and then rapidly grew in size over the years as it went untreated. The tumour continued to swell and developed its own blood supply, Dev explained in a Bakersfield.com report.

Now the tumour is finally gone, Logan feels relieved and is looking forward to sampling Californian cuisine on his fishing trip. "I'm waiting on the tacos," he said.