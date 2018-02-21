A 21-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit against Kansas City Public Schools, accusing the system of negligence that resulted in her rape when she was just 14.

The unidentified woman in her complaint has sued several people, including the former principal of Lincoln College Preparatory Academy and an attendance secretary, who let her leave the school with a convicted criminal while disregarding the school's policies, PEOPLE reported.

The plaintiff has filed the lawsuit as Jane Doe LA. She said when Roy Andrews arrived at her school in May 2010 to pick her up, the school authorities allowed her to go despite knowing that the man was not on the approved list given by the girl's family to school.

"It shocks the conscience. You send your kids to school, you expect your kids to be safe, and the school allows a predator to come on the premises and walk out with your kid.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare," Gerald McGonagle, one of the attorneys representing the woman's family, said, alleging the school district employees of negligence and breach of ministerial duties, who let her go with a violent felon.

The lawsuit added after leaving the school grounds, Andrews took the then 14-year-old to a motel, where he raped her. "It's mind-boggling. This is why we have those safety mechanisms in place. He went to the school and said her mom told him to come pick her up, and they let her go," The Kansas City Star quoted Rebecca Randles, who also represents the plaintiff.

According to court documents, Andrews, who is 51 now, had a history of criminal activities. In 1990, he had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after he shot a man. He was sent to jail for 16 years after that.

However, after being released in 2006, he again pleaded guilty to felony assault for shooting a man in Kansas City in 2007 and sentenced.

Andrews was released after an 819 days jail term, and allegedly raped the woman in 2010. He also gave her a venereal disease – a sexually transmitted disease, the lawsuit stated.

However, the man was never charged in that case after the Children's Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services investigated it and later turned it over to the prosecutor's office, who used the case "as leverage in other cases to find him guilty".

In 2012, Andrews was found guilty of the 1990 rape of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter after his DNA matched evidence found on the victims. The man is serving an 18-year jail sentence.