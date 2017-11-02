Founded By Stanford, Harvard and White House Alumni, Mobius helps consumer-facing apps with a scalable and secure integration that accepts blockchain payments.

According to a press statement, it's a turn-key enabling platform for accepting all cryptocurrency including blockchain tokens, while giving consumers an app store to find all companies operating in the blockchain economy.

David Gobaud, CEO and Co-Founder of Mobius said: "We're able to help consumer-facing apps with a more scalable and secure integration that accepts blockchain payments with speeds of 1,000+ transactions per second (TPS) and fees of $0.0000025 per transaction.

Compare that to Ethereum which can only handle 7 TPS and fees of $0.30 – $0.70 and is constantly prone to attacks."

Consumers and business partners will be able to find all cross-economy Blockchain companies in one location on the Mobius DApp store.

Mobius' team consists of previous startup founders with backgrounds and experiences from Stanford University, Harvard Law School, The White House, and Y Combinator with an experienced team of advisors including the cofounder of Stellar and Ripple.

Jed McCaleb, cofounder of Stellar.org, said: "The Mobius team is comprised of a diverse group of smart entrepreneurs with a visionary roadmap for the Blockchain economy. They've built a product that could help bridge the internet world and blockchain world, which is poised to have a net positive impact for cryptocurrency community."