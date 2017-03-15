- Manchester City hold a 5-3 aggregate lead going into their Champions League second leg with Monaco.
- Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sané, Agüero.
- Monaco will hope Colombian forward Falcao will be fit to face City.
- Atletico Madrid look comfortable with a 4-2 aggregate lead ahead of their second leg with Bayer Leverkusen.
- Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Godin, Gimenez, Lucas, Koke, Saul, Thomas, Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa.
TEAM NEWS
Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Godin, Gimenez, Lucas, Koke, Saul, Thomas, Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa.
A first start for promising young midfielder Thomas Partey.
Substitutes: Bravo, Zabaleta, Navas, Delph, Otamendi, Yaya Touré, Iheanacho.
TEAM NEWS
Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Sané, Agüero.
Here's a very fancy graphic about European recovery rates courtesy of the good people from Bwin.
For more of this sort of thing, click here.
On the subject of Pep's impressive European record, the Manchester City boss is already dreaming of winning the trophy with the big ears at the end of the season.
Guardiola has won the European Cup on three occasions - twice as a player, once as a coach - and is eager to taste Champions League success once again.
"Can we win it? I don't know," said Guardiola. "I would like to think about it or say yes, but I don't know.
"It's my eighth year as a coach and I know how complicated the competition is -- set pieces and free kicks, losing five minutes of concentration and you're out. But you can be sure that we are going to try. This season? Absolutely."
Pep Guardiola's a dab hand at making it to the latter stages of the Champions League. Will his impressive record be tarnished tonight?
Good evening and welcome to IB Times UK's live Champions League coverage of Monaco vs Manchester City and Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen.
If the clash between Monaco and City is anything like the first leg at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks ago, we are in for a treat. Eight goals were shared between Leonardo Jardim and Pep Guardiola's men, as was a l'aissez faire attitude to defending.
The game at the Vicente Calderon looks like a foregone conclusion, though many said that about Barcelona's second leg against Paris Saint-Germain last week. Can Bayer Leverkusen add another incredible story to this year's frankly bizarre Champions League edition and knock last year's finalists Atletico out?
Stay right here to find out.