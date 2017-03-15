For more of this sort of thing, click here.

On the subject of Pep's impressive European record, the Manchester City boss is already dreaming of winning the trophy with the big ears at the end of the season.

Guardiola has won the European Cup on three occasions - twice as a player, once as a coach - and is eager to taste Champions League success once again.

"Can we win it? I don't know," said Guardiola. "I would like to think about it or say yes, but I don't know.

"It's my eighth year as a coach and I know how complicated the competition is -- set pieces and free kicks, losing five minutes of concentration and you're out. But you can be sure that we are going to try. This season? Absolutely."