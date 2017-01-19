Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com says its revenue increased 20% from a year earlier in the fourth quarter to £73.8m ($90.5m).

This was underpinned by 30% growth in the insurance division.

Outgoing chief executive Peter Plumb said in a statement that the group had helped families save an estimated £1.8bn on their household bills over the past 12 months.

Revenues in the MoneySuperMarket.com business were up 19% in the fourth quarter, while those in the MoneySavingExpert.com business increased 9%.

"20% growth in the final quarter of 2016 closes off another good year for Moneysupermarket Group," Plumb said.

"We helped nearly 7 million families save an estimated £1.8bn on their household bills last year.

"Our technology, data and brand investment programmes are positioning the group to continue to lead the market and help more families save money across a growing range of products in the years ahead.''

Group revenues for the 2016 calendar increased 12% to £316.4m.

Mark Lewis, retail director at John Lewis, will succeed Plumb as chief executive of Moneysupermarket.com in April.