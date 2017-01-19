IBTimes UK

Arron Banks, the millionaire Ukip donor who spent £7.5m ($9.2m) bankrolling Britain's campaign to leave the EU, is launching a new "anti-establishment" website.

Westmonster launched on Thursday (19 January) and is set to be Britain's equivalent of Breitbart – the American news aggregator linked to the white nationalist alt-right movement.

The website is co-owned by Michael Heaver, 27, who was Nigel Farage's former press adviser and former contributor to Breitbart.

A statement announcing Westmonster's launch states: "What an incredible year 2016 was! Seismic political change swept the world, first with Brexit, followed by the election of Donald Trump as US President. The establishment took one hell of a beating.

"The pundits got it wrong. The polls got it wrong. 2016 truly was a victory for ordinary people. 2017 might just be even bigger.

"In an age of transformative political change that has been spearheaded by groups like Leave.EU, the media landscape is quickly changing too. And so here we are.

What is the alt-right? The alt-right is a loose collection of people with far-right views that came into prominence during Donald Trump's election campaign. Many members operating online profess views related to white supremacism, nationalism, anti-feminism and Islamophobia, amongst others. There isn't a defined core ideology to the movement, aside from a rejection of America's mainstream conservatism. Alt-right members generally supported Donald Trump and hailed campaign promises to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and ban Muslims from entering the country. With the rise of Stephen 'Steve' Bannon, who was appointed as chief strategist and counselor to the president in Trump's White House team, there are fears that the alt-right now has a voice in the Oval Office. Bannon was previously executive chairman of the Breitbart News website, which he once called "a platform for the alt-right".

"Pro-Brexit, pro-Farage, pro-Trump. Anti-establishment, anti-open borders, anti-corporatism.

"Westmonster is part of the growing movement in the UK and right across the world that wants to see radical political change. Stick around. You might just like what is to follow."

The site will officially launch with an article by Farage, who will reportedly pen a weekly column for the website.

Banks and Heaver are also expected to source several other celebrity profiles to contribute to the site.

Amol Rajan, the BBC's new media editor, believes Westmonster will adopt the same provocative tone as Breitbart.

In a piece announcing the website's arrival, he said: "This launch is significant for several reasons. It shows that the anti-establishment media which helped to power the campaign of Donald Trump is coming to Britain.

"It's no coincidence that Westmonster is launching the day before Mr Trump's inauguration – an event that will be attended, almost alone among Brits, by Nigel Farage, Arron Banks, and Mr Banks's business associate Andy Wigmore."

One article already published on the site includes the headline, "Brits want Burka banned!" and cites a YouGov poll, which claims 50% back the ban.