A child rapist has been pictured with Ronan Keating, promoting the star's cancer charity.

The Boyzone singer and his wife Storm Uechtritz are seen smiling with John Costello, who was found guilty of raping a child aged under 12.

Costello, aged 43, from Scotland, was also found guilty of molesting a child aged between 10 and 15 at Glasgow's High Court on January 19, and is now awaiting to be sentenced, according to the Daily Record.

The court heard how the two young girls were abused between 1996 and 2000 at separate addresses in Rutherglen, Shotts in Lanarkshire and Livingston. He made one of the girls he abused look at porn magazines and adopt positions which he then filmed.

Lord Clark told him: "You have been convicted of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards two young girls and the rape of one of them on a number of occasions. These are serious and despicable crimes."

One victim said: "I'm glad people will finally see him for what he really is. He has made himself out to be such a good guy but in truth he is nothing but a monster. I'm glad he has finally been brought to justice, but nothing will ever erase what he did and the hell he puts us through."

Bosses from Marie Keating Foundation, which was set up Ronan and his siblings in memory of their late mother who died after losing her fight to breast cancer, were said to be "horrified" by Costello's past convictions.

Costello was jailed for possessing child pornography for two years at Glasgow Sheriff Court then later for three years at Aylesbury Crown Court in Buckinghamshire in 2006.

He raised money for the Marie Keating Foundation in 2015 through a cycling and hillwalking challenge.

Foundation chief executive Liz Yeates said: "We are appalled to hear the news regarding John Costello – and that he used fundraising work as a defence of his character."