More than 50 Uzbek nationals have been killed in a bus fire incident in neighbouring Kazakhstan, and the cause behind the tragedy is still not known.

Those 52 deceased people were travelling in the north-western part of Kazakhstan when the vehicle suddenly burst into flames. Besides 55 passengers, the bus had two drivers. Five people managed to escape the inferno with injuries and are now undergoing medical treatment.

Although the destination of the bus is not clear, the Samara-Shymkent route, about 2,200km (1,300 miles) by road, is often used by Uzbek migrant workers travelling to construction sites in Russia. The incident took place at 10.30am local time on Thursday, 18 February in Irgiz district of Aktobe region.

The interior ministry did not provide more details about the suspected accident.

Fire and police personnel are already at the site carrying out emergency measures. Authorities have also set up a hotline for the victims' friends and families.