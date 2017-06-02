A woman has been taken into police custody after she allegedly threw her son down a flight of stairs at a New York subway station.

Police officers were patrolling the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station in the Bronx on Thursday 1 June at around 2.30pm when they were told about the incident.

According to the local authorities, he was thrown down the steps while he was strapped into his pram.

The boy was admitted to the Lincoln Medical Centre in the Bronx in a serious but stable condition after suffering a cut to his left eye and an abrasion to his head.

The 25-year-old mother was arrested in the evening by police and taken to the Bronx-Lebanon hospital for a psychiatric evaluation after she told police that she had become upset for personal reasons.

She may face charges of reckless endangerment and abandonment as well as a reckless assault on a child, but no charges have been issued yet.

One witness told ABC: "For a mother to do that, she must have been under a hell of a lot of pressure or something, for a mother to do that to a baby, I don't know."