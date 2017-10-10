A woman in Cleveland, Ohio has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to pulling a gun in a barber school because authorities say she thought her son's hair cut was taking too long. Andrea Smith, 31, apologised for her behaviour but said she had not been threatening.

Smith acknowledged at the sentencing that she took out the gun which she did not have a license to carry during the incident in April. Authorities said that another member of staff managed to calm her down and the barber finished cutting her seven-year-old son's hair before she left the establishment.

When the incident took place, local report by Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County said that Smith had said "I got two clips. I'll pop you" to the barber on 14 April at Allstate Barber College.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of attempted, carrying concealed weapons; one count of aggravated menacing and one count of endangering children.

She had originally pleaded not guilty. Smith was sentenced to six months at the Ohio Reformatory for Women prison, according to the online court docket.

The docket said that the sentence included a post release control supervision at the discretion of the parole board for up to three years.