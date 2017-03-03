Motorola has started seeding the Android 7.0 Nougat update to users in the western markets starting with the US.

The update comes with a build number of NPJ25.93-13 and will start seeding to G4 and G4 Plus users in the US. This indicates that markets like UK and other European countries where Motorola operates will also get the update soon.

The Moto G4 and G4 Plus are budget models and thus Lenovo, Motorola's owner has prioritised emerging markets like India. Users in India received the same update almost three months ago.

The update comes with the usual Nougat goodies and some custom features from Motorola. The G4 lineup is the second to receive the Nougat update after the Moto Z series started receiving the update towards the beginning of the year.

The company recently unveiled the successor to the Moto G4 lineup — the G5 and G5 Plus — at the Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. Both the devices come with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed.

In case you have a G4 or G4 Plus, and want to check for the update manually go to Settings>About Phone>System Updates. If there is no update available then you will have to wait until it arrives for your device.