More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with a Halloween 'ride out' that saw hundreds of bikers and other riders rampage through Essex and east London.

The ride out saw gangs of riders going down the wrong side of the road, driving on pavements, setting off fire extinguishers in people's faces and in one case smashing a police car windscreen at Romford police station.

Police released video footage the large groups riding en masse through the streets and causing carnage during previous ride outs, in what has what has become an annual Halloween event.

The ride out was believed to have started around 7pm on 29 October. Essex Police estimated that pockets of between 75 and 300 bikes and quadbikes were at various locations throughout the county, including Grays, Aveley, Tilbury, Corringham, Brentwood and Basildon.

Officers launched a pre-panned operation targeting those who were planning to take part in the ride out and other disruptive and anti-social behaviour across London and Essex.

Four people were arrested in London and 11 in Essex on suspicion of a range of offences including drug-driving, conspiracy to commit public disorder, dangerous driving and theft of motor vehicles.

The suspects were arrested after officers deployed a range of tactics, including stingers, to detain them, as well as recovering three motorcycles.

Met Police superintendent Tania Coulson said: "The group of individuals who came out were intent on causing crime, and we saw the same levels of anti-social behaviour we have witnessed over the past few years.

"The policing plan, working with our colleagues in neighbouring forces, meant that the group were targeted in areas which minimised the risk to the public, and could not enter central London."

Police previously said they believe many of those taking part in the ride outs were linked to the group UK Bike Life.

Coulson added: "We know that some people may see the event advertised and think they are joining like-minded enthusiasts on a lawful ride. This is not the case. They drive ruthlessly and carry out stunts on the road."

Chief Inspector Nick Lee, who led the Essex Police operation, said: "Our paramount priorities were to ensure public safety and to deal with those intent on causing crime and disorder.

"The recklessness of some riders showed a blatant disregard for other road users and pedestrians, with officers witnessing some going the wrong way around a roundabout on the A13, the wrong way up a sliproad on the A128 and pulling wheelies on main roads.

"They were clearly intent on causing trouble and we worked closely with colleagues in the Metropolitan Police to use various powers and tactics as necessary to deal with offenders and minimise disruption to law abiding members of the public."