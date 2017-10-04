A motorcycle exploded outside Jordan's military mission in Paris on Wednesday morning (4 October), a spokesman for Jordan's foreign ministry said.

The fire caused minor damage to vehicles outside the mission, but no people were injured in the incident.

No staff at the mission were wounded, the spokesman said, as quoted by Petra news agency.

It is unclear whether the explosion was accidental, Abdallah Alolaimat, a consular official at the Jordanian Embassy in Paris, told the Associated Press.

He added that the Jordanian ambassador had been reassured about the safety of his staff at the mission.

Paris police officials are investigating the incident. A few police officers were guarding the mission, which is located on the busy Avenue Foch in the west of the capital, not far from the Arc de Triomphe.

Many embassies and consulates are located around the prestigious avenue.