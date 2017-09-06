A motorist was left with a £3,000 (€3,280) repair bill after vandals doused his car in acid.

Photos showed the white Hyundai i30's bodywork sizzling and melting after it was covered in a corrosive chemical outside a Tesco supermarket in Manchester.

Owner Alan Haider, who works at the Tesco store, had parked the vehicle in Burnage Lane after witnessing a crash in the early hours of Thursday morning (31 August), Manchester Evening News (MEN) reported.

He returned to find the car covered in a mysterious white foam that burnt his fingertips when touched.

The car's paintwork and lights were melting away and dripping into the grill, with attempts to wipe the chemical off with a tissue failing as it too burnt away.

Haider, 47, of Burnage, told MEN: "When I got back to the car it was sizzling away.

"It melted through the plastic of the head lights. I have no idea what it was, it is going to cost thousands in damage.

"Anybody could have walked out and had it sprayed on them. Smoke was coming off it. It has burned through light clusters."

He added: "I am obviously really angry. To me acid is a bit over the top. I have heard of scratching cars, but burning them with acid?"

Haider says the car is currently in the garage, with mechanics quoting a £3,000 repair bill. The car insurance company may have to write off the vehicle due to the extent of the damage, he added.

The incident happened at around 5am and police are appealing for witnesses, having made no arrests.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "The car was outside Tesco on Burnage Lane. Somebody has approached the vehicle and poured a corrosive liquid over it.

"It looks like the door was also scratched. We have allocated someone to look at CCTV."

Any witnesses or anyone with further information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.