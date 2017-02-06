Celtic forward Moussa Dembele says he is happy at Parkhead and is not thinking about a move to Chelsea. The former Fulham forward has been in fine form for the Scottish league leaders this season and was linked with a £40m move to Stamford Bridge in January.

Dembele netted a hat-trick against St Johnstone on his return from a knee injury on Saturday and said after the game that his sole focus in recent weeks has been to regain full fitness. The former Fulham forward insists the speculation surrounding his future has not had any effect on him and reiterated his happiness to be playing for Brendan Rodgers' men.

"It's easy not to get distracted," Dembele told The Evening Standard. "I'm a very calm kind of guy and I don't really let this type of thing get in my head."

"I focus only on enjoying my football at Celtic and I'm very happy to be here. I don't really listen to what has been said about me, I just try to get fit as quickly as possible and back on the pitch."

Celtic are currently 27 points clear at the top of the SPFL and have won 23 of their 24 league matches this season. Dembele, 20, has scored 23 goals since arriving on a free transfer from Craven Cottage in the summer and was attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs around Europe before he made the switch to Glasgow.

Tottenham were close to signing the former Paris Saint-Germain forward for around £6m in January last year but could not come to an agreement with Fulham. Chelsea, who could shake up their strikeforce this summer with doubts surrounding the future of star forward Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi, are expected to move for Dembele again as they look to significantly bolster their squad at the end of the season.