MPs have voted against the House of Lords amendments to the Brexit Bill to guarantee the rights of EU citizens to stay in the UK post-Brexit and allow a final "meaningful" parliamentary vote before Theresa May triggers Article 50.

MPs voted down the Lords amendment to the Bill, which would have made government commit by guarantee EU citizens' rights after the UK leaves the EU, by 335 votes to 287 – a majority of 48.

It is the second time MPs have voted against guarantying EU citizens can stay in the UK once the country leaves the bloc. Last time MPs voted against the amendment 332 by 290, a majority of 42.

MPs also voted down a second Lords amendment to the Brexit Bill which would have meant the PM would allow both the House of Commons and Lords to have a final say on the deal on how Britain will leave the EU by 331 to 286.

The vote means the Brexit Bill will once against go back to the House of Lords, but the peers aren't expected to 'ping pong' it back, clearing the way for May to trigger Article 50 and formally begin the Brexit process.

May was reported to be considering triggering Article 50 immediately in the wake of the vote, but Downing Street denied suggestions and said the government has repeatedly indicated towards the end of March was the timetable.

A spokesperson added: "I have said END [their capitals] many times but it would seem I didn't put it in capital letters quite strongly enough."