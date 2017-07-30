The convicted leader of a child sex gang that operated in England will be released from prison 17 years earlier, according to reports.

Mubarek Ali , one of a number of member who helmed of the Telford-based gang, was sentenced to 22 years in jail for crimes including assaulting girls as young as 13.

However, just five years into his sentence, he has been told he could walk free as early as November.

Ali, 34, was captured as part of a police investigation called Operation Chalice in 2013. During the trial at the Worcester Crown Court, four girls aged between 13 and 16 gave evidence of the abuse they had been subjected to by the gang member between 2007 and 2009.

At the time, Deborah Gould, prosecuting, warned the jury that as the trial unfolded they would be introduced to a world "that I expect few of you were aware of".

It is believed most of the girls involved thought they were "loved and in love" with the men at the time, the prosecution explained.

Telford MP Lucy Allan criticised the decision to free him, arguing he would be allowed to go back into the community where his victims continue to live.

In an open letter sent to the paper, Allan said the victims, who had not been informed of Ali's early release, are "living in fear".

"Victims and members of the public would have expected a 22-year sentence to mean that the community could have time to heal and victims would be able to get on with their lives," she said.

"What we see in this case is that the one of the main perpetrators is being released into the community only five years after the trial. This is clearly of enormous concern to victims in this case, especially those who gave evidence in court.

"What is unacceptable that in this case there was no attempt by the authorities to reach out these young women and prepare them for this wholly unexpected event," Allan continued.

"Worse still is the prospect that this person may be returned to Telford and naturally this has caused huge anxiety to victims."

Ali's brother, Ahdel "Eddie" Ali, 27, was given a 26-year extended sentence