Police say a man with a knife has wounded at least four people in Munich and is still at large.

Munich officers called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz area, located close to the German city's downtown, to stay inside after the incident on Saturday morning (21 October).

The unidentified knifeman fled the scene. Police said he appeared to be about 40 years old and had a black bicycle, gray trousers, a green jacket and a backpack.

The police department said on Twitter that officers are looking for the assailant "with all available police forces."

It said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

None of the injuries to the people that were attacked are considered life-threatening.