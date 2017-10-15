Police have launched a murder inquiry after a teenager who had been left in a critical condition following a "large scale disorder" during a boxing bout, died in hospital.

Witnesses described how a fight erupted at the event at Walsall Town Hall which featured the IBF Youth Lightweight title bout between local Luke Paddock and Derby's Myron Mills.

Security staff had to throw people out of the building and the fight apparently continued outside after midnight on Saturday (15 October).

West Midlands Police detective inspector Ian Wilkins said officers were going through CCTV to identify those involved.

"We are in the early stages of our inquiry and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to us to come forward," he said.

Commentator Adam Harper told the Birmingham Mail that knives were used. "I am still trying to understand how someone can take a knife to a boxing show with the intention of using it. Who the hell takes a knife to a boxing show?"

A second show scheduled to take place on Sunday was cancelled.

In a statement, the organisers Black Country Boxing (BCB), said the crowd members had been given a full-body search upon entry.

"In the final rounds of the top bill fight a fracas began inside the venue and security ushered a number of those in attendance outside, in order for the promotion to continue.

"Our thoughts are with the victims and we will be liaising fully with the police and the venue."