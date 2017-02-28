A Muslim convert from London who wrote in his diary how he planned to buy a nine-year-old virgin slave girl after he joined Isis faces jail for terrorism offences.

Patrick Kabele from Willesden, northwest London, who said in his diary he had a "death wish", was stopped at Gatwick Airport on his way to Sabiha Gokcen Airport in Istanbul on 20 August 2016.

The 32-year-old has been found guilty of preparation of terrorist acts and has been remanded in custody.

When he was arrested, the scaffolder was in possession of £3,000 ($3,710) along with numerous media devices that were analysed by police in addition to a search of his home.

A jury sitting at Woolwich Crown Court heard that Kabele had expressed violent sentiments towards women in a diary which was stored on his phone.

Kabele, who practiced martial arts, said he had a "death wish" and wanted to die young and wrote one entry about "seeding some women over here, UK white".

The Daily Mail reports that in one entry the extremist wrote: "My plan remains the same. It's only my [attitude] towards women and children, i.e. not giving a f**k.

"I am talking seeding women. Chinese, Indian, whatever. In Uganda, multiple wives and s**t on the side."

He added in one entry: "'If i ever marry again its gotta be a virgin 9yrs old as what i would want. The younger & experienced [sic] the better.

"I wouldnt rule out a matron to protect my self from the sun till i have the funds for a young virgin. I dont kiss anymore."

In another entry, he wrote: 'If i ever possess slaves i wont free them except maybe on my death bed fisabillah. With priority given to those who become muslim first.'

Then on 5 August, Kabele wrote: "I want to fight on the frontline where there's the heaviest gunfire/thickest action, I got a death wish but not by my own hand."

Kabele, who was born in Uganda but had became a British citizen, told police officers when he was arrested that he did not "owe an oath of allegiance" to the UK.

Kabele reportedly refused to answer any questions about his travel plans after his arrest at the airport. On 24 August, officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command visited his home and arrested him on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

Giving evidence during the trial, Kabele said that slaves are allowed in Islam. He said: "In our religion, Islam, it's OK to have slaves. The prophet had slaves, so I'm talking if I ever possess slaves.

"I'm saying slaves is connected to the religion. It's an integral part of our religion."

Commander Dean Haydon, MPS Counter Terrorism Command, said: "Kabele's intention to join Isis is made very clear in his own notes. Due to the good work of officers at the airport, who spotted Kabele and questioned him, as well as the investigation team who pieced the case together, we have prevented someone from travelling to fight for a terrorist group."