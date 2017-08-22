A man has died and a woman left unconscious following an incident at a secluded sex festival in Kent.

Police are investigating following the death of a man in his 50s at the Flamefest festival in Tunbridge Wells. Officers are treating the death of the man, believed to have attended the festival, as "unexplained".

Flamefest, which describes itself as a festival for "enlightened, kinky partygoers" attracts hundreds of people every year. While organisers take extra steps to ensure the privacy of those attending the event, its website described how the event features an "adult play area and steamy outdoor hot tubs".

It adds how Flamefest is staged in "mystical woodland" where "witches' covens have met for centuries". The event also promises those attending will be able to "explore pain, experience pleasure and fulfil your fantasies".

Kent Police said they are now making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 6.14am on Tuesday 22 August 2017 to a medical incident at a campsite in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells.

"Patrols and ambulance crews went to the scene where a man was pronounced dead. The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

"In addition, an unconscious woman received medical treatment and was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance."

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson added"I can confirm efforts to revive a man in his 50s were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A woman was flown to Tunbridge Wells Hospital at Pembury for further treatment."