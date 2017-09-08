Nacho Monreal has admitted Arsenal need to drastically improve if they are to mount a serious title charge, but revealed the atmosphere in the dressing room is "a bit nervous".

The Gunners host Bournemouth on Saturday (9 September), as they look to bounce back from the two consecutive defeats they suffered before the international break, when a 1-0 reverse away against Stoke City was followed by a 4-0 capitulation against Liverpool.

"In this moment, everything is a bit difficult, because after losing the last two games, you have talks about how to play and not. In the past, playing with this shape, last season for example, we won games," the Arsenal full-back was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"This year we won the Community Shield. The problem is the last two games we lost and the atmosphere is a bit nervous, but I think from tomorrow if we play a good game and get three points, we will have more confidence and we will improve.

"We need to improve a lot. Our target is to win the Premier League, and obviously we can't win it if we keep playing like we did against Liverpool."

The drubbing at Anfield once again exposed all of Arsenal's familiar shortcomings and piled pressure on Arsene Wenger's tactical choices, after Liverpool's pace and movement swarmed the Gunners' midfield and overwhelmed their defence.

Monreal backed Arsenal to stick to the 3-4-2-1 formation that saw them win nine out their last 10 games last season, including the FA Cup final, but admitted they needed to tighten up at the back after conceding eight goals in the first three Premier League games.

"I have to say that in the last three games we have conceded eight goals and this is a lot," he said.

"Obviously it is not only the fault of the defenders. Every single player has to defend, but conceding eight goals in three games is a lot and we have to improve. We can't concede three or four goals because it is then impossible to get something."

Arsenal's struggles on the pitch are compounded by the lingering confusion off it, which saw the club conduct a bizarrely chaotic transfer window. Alexis Sanchez looked set to run down his contract at the Emirates, before being on the verge of completing a much-awaited move to Manchester City, which collapsed on deadline day as Arsenal had a £92m bid for Monaco's Thomas Lemar knocked back.

Sanchez looked far from his best as he returned to action at Anfield after sitting out the first two league games of the campaign through injury and many have questioned whether the Chilean will be focused enough this season.

Monreal, however, has no doubts over Sanchez's mental state and hailed his teammate's return as positive news for the club.

"It is good news for us, the fans, and the club in general," he added.

"He is the most important player for us and all we can offer to the fans is that in the next game, from the first minute, we start with intensity and play a good game and everything will come back as before.

"Alexis is always trying to win, he always helps us and gives his maximum, 100% effort in every single training session and he is going to be very important to us for the rest of the season."