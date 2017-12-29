Contemplative ðŸ› A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 28, 2017 at 10:11am PST

Emily Ratajkowski has proven that she can even set pulses racing in a pair of spectacles with her thinking face on.

The 26-year-old model-turned-swimwear designer has become a social media sensation for her scantily clad photos, but didn't fail to impress with her latest Instagram offering.

Simply captioning the shot, ''Contemplative'', Ratakjowski gazes into the camera with her full pout on display, cupping her face with one hand.

She appears to be sitting in the bathtub nude, with just a few delicate gold necklaces and a new pair of glasses on display.

Some of her 16.1m followers went wild over the shot, with one person commenting: ''So beautiful'', while someone else said: ''How can you be so beautiful and never smile.''

A third added: ''Natural beauty''.

Despite pulling a rather glum facial expression, Ratajkowski has got a lot to smile about since her Inamorata swimwear line, designed by herself, has caused a storm in the fashion world and sold out shortly after its launch.

Speaking to Vogue about her new endeavour, she said: "I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach.

"When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I'd put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day."

She said that highlighting a woman's waist was a main priority in creating the pieces, adding: "My waist, and for women in general, that is the thing that you want to accentuate the most, and sometimes it can be really hard.

"In a one-piece, there is nothing that is cinching your waist, so it was important to have something that was flattering in that way."

Her latest spectacle-wearing selfie comes after the model was publicly dissed by Good Morning Britain Presenter Piers Morgan who branded her a "global bimbo."

He told viewers during his 6 December show, "I don't know quite what she is. She's a global bimbo."

His co-host Susanna Reid cheekily added, "Piers has got a personal vendetta against her. She likes to think taking her clothes off is promoting feminism."

Responding to his co-host, he explained, "She's posted something on Instagram about how what we are watching now is unbelievably empowering to feminists."