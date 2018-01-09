She is believed to be six months pregnant, and it looks like Faryal Makhdoom is bumping along nicely. The 26-year-old wife of British boxer Amir Khan shared a new snap of her changing curves, hinting that she is struggling to fit into her clothes.

In the picture, posted to her 842,000 Instrgam followers, she poses beside a Christmas tree wearing a black embellished oversized sweatshirt, leggings and Chanel espadrilles. Her hair was styled into a big braid.

She captioned the image: "Big Mama #preggoproblems", complete with pregnant women emoji.

Sensing that she may be feeling slightly worried about her appearance, her followers flocked to the comment section to reassure that she looked flawless.

"Wow natural beauty," one person gushed while another said: "I like big Mama."

A third added: "Queen you look fantastic! X"

Hours earlier the 26-year-old model appeared alongside her husband on Good Morning Britain to talk about their very public break up and how they have now put it behind them.

They almost divorced in 2017 after their marriage hit a rocky patch amid accusations of infidelity. They reconciled just in time for Amir's reality TV stay on I'm A Celebrity.

"I have forgiven him," Makhdoom, 26, told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid when discussing her husband's decision to air their dirty laundry online. "We've both made mistakes, and I made the situation worse, making him angry when he was away.

They both admitted that to a lack of communication and distance triggered their marital woes, as he was spending a lot of time in Dubai for meetings and she was in the UK.