EA and Ghost Games have officially revealed Need for Speed Payback, the latest entry in the hit driving series. The game has been given a 10 November release date on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Payback is described in a press release from publisher EA as an "explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces".

Set in the fictional Fortune Valley, players will play as three "distinct" characters: Tyler, Mac and Jess, who are respectively knock as the Racer, the Showman and the Wheelman.

This trio of protagonists is out for revenge against a cartel called The House, which controls the city's casinos, criminal gangs and the local law enforcement.

A trailer for the game has also been released, which is embedded above. The three screenshots EA has released are below.

"Need for Speed returns this year to challenge what players expect from racing games," said Payback's executive producer Marcus Nilsson in a statement.

"We're still delivering everything our fans love about the franchise – the deepest customisation, an impressive roster of cars, intense races and open world pursuits – but with Need for Speed Payback, we're bringing together all those elements in an all new blockbuster driving experience.

"From the story, to the different characters you can drive as, to the varied missions, to the edge-of-your-seat moments, this is our vision for what action driving entertainment means today."

Those who pre-order will receive a 'Platinum Car Pack' containing the Nissan 350Z 2008, Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967, Dodge Charger R/T 1969, Ford F-150 Raptor 2016 and Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016.

A Deluxe Edition of the game will grant those who pre-order early access to the game on 7 November, as well as exclusive customisation items, in-game discounts, bonus reputation and the Platinum Car Pack.

Xbox One and PC players will also be able to play a 10-hour trial of the game through EA Access and Origin Access respectively from 2 November.

Further announcements regarding the game will be made at EA's showcase event EA Play, which will be held on Saturday 10 June.

1 of 3

For all the latest video game news follow us on Twitter @IBTGamesUK.