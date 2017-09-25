Game of Thrones (GoT) this year has received a lot of reactions from its fans, some of them positive, others, not so much. Considering the fact that it is still one of the most popular and highly-rated shows currently on air, people from different walks of life watch and intently follow it.

While season 7 of GoT faced several setbacks in the form of hacks and inline story twists, the hype has barely died down even after the series finale aired more than a month ago.

In a surprise chain of events, Neil deGrasse Tyson, the noted astrophysicist and science communicator, took to Twitter to give his two cents on the "physics" of the series. In a line of Tweets, he rounded up a few instances where GoT showed "good physics" and some others that were "Bad physics".

It started with him asking if Tyson asking if everyone was all caught up with the show.

Then went on to question how the wights could swim as they were previously thought to not have been able to do this.

The first instance of "Bad physics" came with the dragging of a dragon out of a frozen lake. Considering how heavy the dragon seems to be with its massive size, he noted that the chains used by the hundreds of soldiers to pull it out of the lake would have had to be straight and taut, not following the curve of the mountain as it is shown.

Tyson remarked "good bio-physics" when describing the wingspan of a dragon relative to its body size.

He continued to talk about the wingspan of the GoT dragons and compared them to Renaissance cherubs whose wings are, according to Tyson, are aerodynamically useless.

"Good biology" he pointed out, at a dragon that had wings instead of limbs as seen with bats and birds.

Finally, he seemed to be intrigued by the blue breath of the ice dragon, saying that blue flames are likely to be 3 times hotter than red flames.

The next season of GoT is expected to air late 2018 or early 2019 and it is not clear if Tyson will provide a scientific rundown of the final series as well.