The Netherlands's parliament has voted unanimously to begin an inquiry on whether the country should ditch the euro.

In the report, Dutch MPs hope to find out whether or not the country could withdraw from the single currency, and if so how, said the motion's proposer Pieter Omtzigt.

Omtzigt, the Eurosceptic leader of the opposition Christian Democrats party, tabled the probe after concerns that the European Central Bank's (ECB) ultra-low interest rates are harming Dutch finances. Since March 2016, the ECB has set its main interest rate at 0%.

"The problems with the euro have not been solved," said Omtzigt. "This is a way for us to look at ways forward with no taboos."

The motion will be assessed after the country's general election, which will be held on 15 March.

It appears that the inquiry hopes to dilute the Eurosceptic concerns voiced by far-right populist candidate Geert Wilders.

Demanding that the country makes a "Nexit", Wilders has previously commented that the Netherlands "should not have to pay for the stupidity of Angela Merkel".

"The days of the old Roman Empire, which the European Union is, are over," said the leader to the Daily Telegraph. "They know it and they have been fighting for the last few years to extend it a bit, but this process is irreversible."

On 15 March, the Dutch will vote on who should form the 150 MPs who make up the country's parliament.

The leader of the Party For Freedom (PVV) is known for his anti-European sentiments and is currently neck-and-neck with Prime Minister Mark Rutte, leader of the liberal People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), in polling.

Although Wilders' PVV has risen in popularity since the 2012 general election, it is believed that the far-right group will not claim enough votes to form a majority government.

A poll from Peilingwijzer, a Dutch polling authority, predicts both Wilders and Rutte will fall short of securing an absolute victory.

A coalition between the PVV and the VVD is unlikely after Rutte said that he would not work with the far-right Wilders.

Posting a clip of a television interview on Twitter, prime minister said that the chances of co-operation with the leader were, "Zero percent Geert, ZERO percent. It. Is. Not. Going. To. Happen."

However, Rutte could form a coalition of Dutch left-wing parties to block Wilder's from seizing control of the Dutch parliament. After the 2012 election, Rutte's VVP entered into a coalition with the Dutch Labour Party (PvdA), pushing out the Christian-democratic Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party and forcing Wilders' PVV to become the opposition.