"Crooked Hillary" became a phrase synonymous with the 2016 US presidential election, and now a road sign in New York has immortalised one of Donald Trump's catchphrases.

The road sign marking the exit onto Crooked Hill Road off the Sagtikos Parkway in Long Island has been defaced to read "crooked Hillary" instead.

The phrase became widely known thanks to Trump, who often used it to describe his presidential opponent Hillary Clinton.

The State Department of Transportation were made aware of the change to the sign on Wednesday 15 June and quickly rectified it.

A spokesman said: "As soon as we were notified about the graffiti, it was removed. Defacing public signs is illegal."

Trump used the "crooked Hillary" moniker as recently as this week when on Thursday (15 June) he tweeted: "Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?"

He also said: "Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?"

Clinton came under fire for using a private email server to read classified emails while at the state department, it was described at the time by the then-FBI Director James Comey as "careless" but didn't warrant prosecution.

In the election, New York state voted comfortably for the former secretary of state. She took 59% of the vote compared to Trump's 36.5%.

Though on a district level Suffolk County, where Crooked Hill Road is located, voted in favour of Trump by a margin of 7%.