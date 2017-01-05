New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in the second of the three-match T20 series scheduled between the two nations at Mount Manganui on Friday (6 January).

Match starts at 1am GMT (Friday). Live coverage is on Sky Sports 2 and Sky Sports 2 HD in the UK. Click here for the live streaming link.

Overview

New Zealand are on course to complete a clean sweep in the ongoing limited overs cricket series between the two nations. The Kiwis won the three-match one-day international (ODI) series 3-0 and are now targeting a similar scoreline in the T20 format after winning the first match comfortably by six wickets at Napier.

Kane Williamson starred with the bat for the hosts with 73* (55) while Lockie Ferguson excelled with the ball claiming three wickets. The latter also became the first bowler to pick up two wickets in his first two balls in T20 Internationals.

Neil Broom has been ruled out for the rest of the T20 series after fracturing his finger during the match at Napier and has been replaced by George Worker. He is expected to be out of action for at least a week.

Bangladesh have suffered one defeat after another on their tour of New Zealand but could be handed a respite in the second T20 with the pitch at Bay Oval expected to be a slow one, similar to the ones back home. They will be keen to register at least one win before the start of the Test series at Basin Reserve, Wellington, on 12 January.

Mahmudullah's return to form would have been a welcome sight for Bangladesh in the first T20 and the batsman will hope to continue his form in the second clash at Mt Maunganui. The onus, however, will be on Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes to provide a strong start, which could help them turn their fortunes around.

New Zealand to win

New Zealand to win: 1/4

Bangladeshto win: 3

Team News

New Zealand

Possible XI: Kane Williamson (c), George Worker, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi (wk), Mitchell Santner, MJ Henry, BM Wheeler, Lockie Ferguson.

Bangladesh

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.