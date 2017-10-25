Newcastle United and Southampton are closely monitoring the development of former Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza ahead of making a potential move to lure him back to the English football, IBTimes UK sources understand.

The Villarreal winger helped Spain to win the Under-19 European Championship in the summer of 2015, alongside Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino and Real Madrid sensation Marco Asensio.

Pedraza, who is currently on loan at Alaves, has since garnered a reputation as one of the biggest jewels to emerge from the prolific Villarreal academy.

In the summer of 2016 the Yellow Submarine sent him on loan to CD Lugo for the player to continue his development in the second division of the Spanish football.

The current Under-21 Spanish international took the opportunity with both hands, scoring six goals and providing eight assists during the opening part of the 2016-2017 campaign.

Some La Liga clubs then tried to secure his services but Leeds won the race after agreeing a loan deal with Villareal which included a mandatory option to buy him on permanent basis for £9m if The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League.

Pedraza made 14 appearances at Elland Road during the second part of the season but the Spaniard had to return to Villarreal in the summer after Leeds remained in the Championship.

The La Liga side decided to send him on loan once again to Alaves in order to give him experience in the top flight.

Pedraza has once more attracted the attention of other clubs after having enjoyed an impressive start to the life in La Liga, despite Alaves being second-bottom in the table.

IBTimes UK sources understands that scouts from both Newcastle and Southampton have watched him this season with a view to luring him back to the English football either in the coming January transfer window or in the summer.

Benitez recruited three Spaniards last summer in the form of Joselu, Javier Manquillo and Merino and sees his compatriot Pedraza as another player for the future.

The Newcastle manager is expected to have fresh money to spend in January if Mike Ashley finally completes the sale of the club.

Meanwhile, Southampton boss Pellegrino has also been following Pedraza's evolution for a while with Argentine having managed Alaves last season and received extensive reports regarding the wideman.

Villarreal only handed Pedraza a new deal until 2021 before loaning him to Alaves in a clear sign that they still hope the Spaniard will breakthrough into the Javier Calleja's side. However, the Yellow Submarine also agreed to include a purchase option in his loan deal with Leeds last January and could be tempted to cash in on with the Spaniard if a lucrative offer arrives.