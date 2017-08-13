Live Tottenham without Kieran Trippier due to an ankle injury with Moussa Sissoko in line to replace him against his former club this afternoon.

Dwight Gayle an injury doubt ahead of kick-off due to hamstring problem although the striker did return to training this week.

Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Florian Lejeune all in line to make their Newcastle debuts today.

Now 14:08 Mbemba does well right away, nicking the ball from Dele Alli and driving up the other end before winning a foul from the Spurs midfielder.

5 min 14:03 Lejeune looks in some pain, he's limping off to get some treatment but that could be the last we see of him today.

5 min 14:03 Harry Kane picks up a yellow card for a challenge that has left Lejeune in a heap. That was a pretty nasty one from the Spurs captain, catching the Newcastle debutant on the follow through with a scissor challenge.

9 min 13:59 Atsu embarks on am ambitious run down the inside left and manages to sneak a ball in under pressure from Alderweireld. It comes as a surprise to almost everyone, including Gayle who didn't make a run into the middle thinking the chance had gone.

11 min 13:57 Close from Eriksen! The Dane works a yard of space in front of Lascelles and looks for the bottom corner, but his effort veers just away from the far post.

12 min 13:56 Good stuff from Walker-Peters as he races down the right, beating his man before lifting a decent cross into the box. Sissoko connects with it, but whacks a wild effort over the bar.

15 min 13:53 Walker-Peters is bundled over to give Spurs a free kick out on the right flank. Eriksen whips in a dream of a cross towards Kane but he can't get a clean connection on his header and Elliot gratefully collects.

20 min 13:49 Two Newcastle players go up to head the same ball. 'PUT YOUR NAME ON IT!!' bellow Sunday league managers watching on across the country.

22 min 13:47 Gayle goes down in the box after appearing to be clipped by Walker-Peters but the flag is already up for offside. The former Palace man made his run a little too early to latch onto Shelvey's free-kick and saved the referee a tricky decision.

24 min 13:44 Slick, patient stuff from Spurs; Eriksen keeps things ticking over in midfield before flinging a superb lofted through ball for Alli who has made a smart run into the box. He tries to knock it onto Kane with a first-time pass but he doesn't quite get the pace on it to find his teammate.

28 min 13:40 Jamaal Lascelles immediately puts himself to good use, hurling himself in the way of Dembele's shot from the edge of the box. Tottenham are starting to settle down now.

29 min 13:39 There's an early blow for Newcastle, Paul Dummett is having to come off after picking up a knock. Jamaal Lascelles is onto replace him.

30 min 13:38 Harry Kane now ventures into the box, wriggling away from a few challenges with Sissoko breaking into space inside the box. Kane doesn't see him however and eventually loses possession.

32 min 13:36 Half a chance for Gayle! Newcastle work a neat free kick that sees Dummett loft a ball into the former Crystal Palace man just inside the box, but he can't keep his half volley down and fires over.

33 min 13:35 Sissoko fails to trap a pass from Alli and loses possession for Spurs. St James' Park roars in delight.

35 min 13:33 Newcastle have the early share of possession with Dwight Gayle attempting a tricky reverse lofted though pass for Perez but there is just too much pace on it and the ball trickles out of play.

42 min 13:26 We are almost ready to get underway on a beautiful day at the north east.

1 hr 12:55 Kyle Walker-Peters makes his Tottenham debut this afternoon, coming in for the injured Kieran Trippier at right-back with Ben Davies continuing at left-back in place of the injured Danny Rose. Victor Wanyama, whose pre-season was disrupted by an injury, starts on the bench with Eric Dier taking up a familiar role in midfield. Son Heung-min is also still recovering from a knock with Moussa Sissoko replacing him in attack against his former club. Harry Kane of course leads the line with Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in support. Harry Winks, who missed the final months of last season with an ankle injury, is on the bench. #THFC: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/FggvlhAoDk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 13, 2017

1 hr 12:45 Paul Dummett is the sole survivor of the Newcastle team that thrashed Spurs 5-1 at St James' Park on the final day of the 2015-16 season. Florian Dejeune and Javier Manquillo are both given their Premier League debuts for the club with the Spaniard starting on the right-hand side of defence. Christian Atsu, signed permanent from Chelsea this summer, starts in attack supporting Dwight Gayle who is fit enough to start today. New signings Florian Lejeune and Jacob Murphy start on the bench. This is how Newcastle United will line up against @SpursOfficial in the @premierleague this afternoon... #NUFC #125YearsUnited pic.twitter.com/9XykxBRZ8Z — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 13, 2017