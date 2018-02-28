Neymar's father says Paris Saint-Germain already know that his son will be on the sidelines for at least six weeks despite manager Unai Emery refusing to rule him out of next week's Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The former Barcelona ace was stretchered off in the final stages of PSG's 3-0 win over Marseille on Sunday [25 February] after appearing to twist his ankle.

Emery had suggested the Brazilian had suffered an ankle sprain but subsequent scans underwent on Monday [26 February] revealed that Neymar also had a fracture to the fifth metatarsal.

"Further examinations on Monday (ultrasound and MRI) have confirmed a twisted right ankle and a hairline fracture of the fifth metatarsal," PSG said through an official statement in which they added that Marquinhos had been diagnosed with a "Grade 1 lesion of the left thigh."

Catalan Radio Station Rac 1, AS and Cadena Cope later reported that Neymar would require surgery to resolve the issue and would therefore be out of action for around two months.

Emery later denied those reports during a press conference on Tuesday [27 February], claiming that the he even had a "small chance" of being ready to return to action when Real Madrid visit the Parc des Princes next week in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

"Neymar is not going to be operated on, that's not true," Emery told reporters as quoted by Goal. "I talked to the doctors and we're still to make a decision.

"We'll see the passing of the next few days to make a decision. This is a moment of calm. There is a small chance for Neymar to be able to play against Real Madrid – we have to be patient. Now the most important thing is PSG. All the players are ready, and Neymar was the first to want to play all the games, focused to get to Real Madrid as well. But the focus of everyone is PSG."

But Neymar's father weighed in on the saga on Tuesday night, claiming that the Ligue 1 side know that his son will be on the sidelines for more than six weeks regardless of whether he has to go under the knife or not.

"PSG already know they will not have Neymar in the next few games, six weeks minimum, because this treatment will last six to eight weeks," Neymar Sr said to ESPN Brazil.

"That is already certain, regardless of surgery. What we can't do is something that may cause a fracture in the future. Yes, of course he is out against Real Madrid. It is absurd if anybody thinks otherwise."

Meanwhile, Neymar Santos Snr added that they are waiting for the Brazil national team doctor to arrive in Paris to make a decision on whether the player requires an operation.

"We are waiting on PSG to settle this, where [surgery] will happen, it is not up to Neymar to decide," Neymar Sr said. "It is not my decision, or his. I'm not a doctor, our family doesn't have any doctors.

"We have to wait on the club's decision, which they are waiting the right time to make, they are waiting the Brazilian national team doctor to arrive. Neymar will not decide this."

PSG are aiming to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg played against Real when they clash for a second time next week, with Neymar all-but certain to miss the game.

But Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn on PSG's refusal to confirm Neymar's prognosis when asked about the episode following Real's 1-0 defeat to Espanyol.

"I don't know what'll happen. We have to wait and see. We know that he's picked up an injury and we do not know if he'll be ready for the match against us or not," Zidane said in a press conference.