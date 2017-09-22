The former Ukip leader and Brexit architect Nigel Farage has reacted angrily to Theresa May's landmark speech outlining her vision for the UK's transition from the EU.

The prime minister, speaking from Florence, announced her intention to form a two-year transition period top which would allow the continuation of freedom of movement between Britain and the EU.

Nigel Farage reacted angrily to the speech suggesting that the announcement was unnecessarily prolonging Britain's departure from the EU

The former Ukip leader said: "What she said was that we are going to leave the European Union but we are going to do it in name only, that it's my (Theresa May) intention that trade should continue as it is, our security arrangements should continue as they are, our science arrangements should continue as they are.

"In fact she made it pretty clear that she doesn't really want to leave at all and she just wants to carry on with the status quo to simply be rebadged, as far as the transition period is concerned.

"Let's be clear, we didn't vote for a transition period. We voted to leave and it's now going to be a minimum of five years before we leave the EU and I wouldn't be surprised if we get to 2021 and this woman is still in charge and and be told that we need two or three more years."

Under the slogan "Shared History, Shared Challenges, Shared Future", Theresa May spoke about what would be a "defining moment" in the history of Britain and its relationship with Europe.

She also confirmed that the UK will continue with its obligations meaning that policies such as freedom of movement would continue during the transition period.

However, all citizens from the EU wishing to come to the UK would have to register to live and work in Britain.