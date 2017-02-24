Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage is the latest celebrity to sit in the hot seat opposite Piers Morgan in tonight's Life Stories.

Former tabloid editor Morgan introduces Farage as "one of the most divisive, controversial, undeniably successful politicians of our lifetime".

The 52-year-old politician – who was the leader of the UK Independence Party from 2006 to 2009 and again from 2010 to 2016 – will speak of his numerous brushes with death. He will reveal details of a road traffic accident he endured age 21, his battle with testicular cancer a year later and his light aircraft crash in 2010.

Morgan, in his usual grilling yet charming manner, prods Farage to spill details about his two marriages and close friendship with new US President Donald Trump.

Farage even candidly speaks about his sex life, including the "sex using ice cubes" scandal involving a Latvian TV reporter in 2006. The Daily Mail referred to the incident as a 'seven-times-a-night tryst'.

The politician confesses to going back to the woman's house after they met in a pub. He told Morgan: "Yes (we went back to her house) because the pub was closed and that was a big mistake."

Addressing the elephant in the room, Morgan asked if there were ice cubes involved. Farage replied with a solid "no" and claimed that "absolutely nothing" happened.

Farage has been married to Kirsten Mehr since 1999, and spoke of his marriage to Morgan. He said: "I'd describe it as being a bit like most others really – all marriages, all relationships have huge ups and downs... If it still exists now then it could possibly survive anything couldn't it.

"One of my hopes is that life will start getting a little bit more normal going on from here. I hope it can't be as bad as it's been, can it?"

Elsewhere he says: "I've lived through years of this b*llshit frankly from you people and I want no more of it.

"I've stood down as UKIP leader. I'm not responsible for these people anymore," he said, adding later, "It is because of these irrelevant people, who held no position, they happened to join an organisation and because of these irrelevant people being demonised by liberal media, I've had to live years, frankly, of being frightened of walking out into the street all because the media picked out these people," he continued.

Farage addresses Brexit in his chat with Morgan, saying "anything can happen" if the Brexit 'promise' is not fulfilled.

He said: "I think it's unlikely but what Brexit showed, what 2016 showed, is that all of the old certainties are out of the window. This country would have to go through disappointment post-Brexit on a huge, huge scale. If this political class let us down on Brexit, then anything can happen."

Watch the full interview on Piers Morgan's Life Stories at 9pm on ITV tonight (24 February).