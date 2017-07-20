On 18 July Nintendo filed trademarks relating to the controllers for three of its controllers, including the iconic joypad for its 90s console Nintendo 64. The company also filed trademarks for the Switch, NES and SNES controllers.

Following the release of the NES Classic last year and SNES Classic in September - mini, plug-and-play versions of the consoles with built-in games - this trademark will fuel speculation that an N64 Classic may be in the works.

The trademarks were filed in Europe with the European Union Intellectual Property Office and relate to goods and services that may include video game hardware.

You can find the trademark pages relating to the Nintendo 64, NES, SNES and Switch controllers in the relevant links.

In December 2016, Nintendo filed a trademark in Japan for the SNES controller, ahead of the announcement of SNES Classic in June.

A similar trademark was also filed for the NES controller ahead of the NES Classic.

Released in Japan in 1996 and Europe in 1997, Nintendo 64 was home to many pioneering classics, including Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, follow-up Majora's Mask and Mario Kart 64.

These would all be be expected in an N64 Classic, but don't expect Rare games like Banjo Kazooie, Goldeneye or Perfect Dark to appear due to rights issues.

Here's a list of games that could realistically be included: