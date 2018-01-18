Nintendo has never been short on creativity. The visionary company's unique video game propositions have led it to enormous success, stinging failures and a lot of quizzical looks, especially last night (17 January) when it revealed its latest unique idea.

Nintendo Labo blends the gaming giant's savy for game design with its long history as a toy-maker in what it describes as a "new line of interactive make, play and discover experiences designed to inspire creative minds and playful hearts alike".

To the cynical eye however, it looks like a whole lot of cardboard.

Launching on 27 April in Europe and 20 April in North America, Labo will be sold in two packs: a Variety Kit and Robot Kit. In them are the means to create remote control cars, toy fishing rods, 13-key pianos and more.

It all works in tandem with Nintendo Switch, the inventive console released last March to worldwide success.

Labo puts to use the motion control functionality, infrared camera and 'high-definition rumble' of Switch's Joy-Con controllers. The IR camera in the Right Joy-Con is used to sense which keys of the piano are being struck for example.

They can also be the handlebars of a motorbike, the working reel of a fishing rod and much more. The Robot Kit turns into an exo-skeleton of sorts with a backpack and arm extensions, used in a game seemingly born out of Project Giant Robot.

The peripherals will be used in games packed in with each kit, attributing to the cost - which is set at $69.99 for the Variety Kit and $79.99 for the Robot Kit. No European prices have been announced. The patterns will be made available online so players will be able to create new accessories should the ones that come packaged with the game be damaged.

Nintendo of Europe president Satoru Shibata said in a press release: "Our goal is to put smiles on the faces of everyone Nintendo touches.

"Nintendo Labo invites anyone with a creative mind and a playful heart to make, play and discover in new ways with Nintendo Switch. I personally hope to see many people enjoying making kits with their family members, with big smiles on their faces."

Here's how Nintendo describes the two packs' builds.