Nintendo are riding high after Switch enjoyed one of the finest first-year lineups of any video game system in history. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Arms all helped bolster a launch that surprised everyone.

Quite how Nintendo intends to follow-up the incredible first nine months of the Switch's release (it won't even turn one until March) is still not entirely clear, but yesterday we found out more about what the next three months will have in store.

During a much-hyped Nintendo Direct Mini (hyped despite Nintendo never actually advertising its existence before it dropped online) the company announced a slew of titles and updates for release during 2018's first quarter.

In tandem with what we know is on the way, yesterday's Direct gave us a slightly clearer idea of what to expect on Switch in 2018.

The first major releases are Platinum Games classics Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2, coming on 16 February. Exactly one month later comes Nintendo's first offering, Kirby Star Allies, a new platformer based on abilities and ability combos.

In February a free update is coming to Super Mario Odyssey adding a new multiplayer mode - Luigi's Balloon World - in which players hide and try to find balloons hidden in the game's large open world kingdoms.

Paid-for DLC for fighter Pokken Tournament DX also arrives in two waves on 31 January and 23 March, adding new fighters like Blastoise.

The last game given a definitive date was Wii U port Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze which has been set a release date of 4 May.

Two other major titles were set for Spring: Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition - which adds Breath of the Wild content to a port of the Wii U game - and Mario Tennis Aces which sees a story mode included in Camelot's sports series for the first time since Mario Tennis: Power Tour for Game Boy Advance.

Known third-party exclusives that have yet to be given dates include Project Octopath Traveler and The World Ends With You: Final Remix from Square Enix, No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again and SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy.

Two other big exclusives were announced last year but have yet to be dated, bringing Fire Emblem and a new Yoshi title to Switch. More details regarding those will be expected at E3 in June at the latest.

At E3 last year Nintendo confirmed new Metroid Prime and Pokémon games for Switch, but neither is likely to make a 2018 release date given the manner of their announcement and the scope of the games themselves.

Unannounced exclusives, including at least one big title for release in October or November, are more than likely. Ports of Super Smash Bros and Super Mario Maker seem likely given the number of Wii U ports already heading to the system, and there's the return of the Virtual Console too, in whatever form that might take.

Nintendo will need a big, original game for late 2018, and our money is on Animal Crossing. The Switch is a perfect fit for the series and the timing seems to be right given it's been nearly six years since the last entry in the main series.