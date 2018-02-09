Reports suggesting Nintendo's upcoming Switch exclusive Metroid Prime 4 is being developed by Bandai Namco have been confirmed by multiple sources with knowledge of the anticipated project.

According to a report in Eurogamer, the sci-fi shooter's development is being led by Bandai Namco Studios Singapore in collaboration with Nintendo. Series creators Retro Studios will not be involved.

Bandai Namco's Singapore studio houses developers who once worked on LucasArts' high-profile but sadly cancelled game Star Wars 1313, which made waves way back in 2012.

Speculation has been rife recently, since fans gathered evidence that Bandai was working on Metroid Prime 4, based on excited entries on some developers' LinkedIn pages.

One developer noted on their profile that they were working on an "unannounced IP (first person shooter/adventure exclusive to the Nintendo Switch)". Press Start also gathered further evidence.

Bandai Namco and Nintendo have had a close relationship in recent years. The company developed Pokken Tournament for Wii U and Nintendo Switch, as well as Super Smash Bros for 3DS and Wii U.

Metroid Prime 4 was announced with little more than a logo at E3 2017, surprising fans after years of hoping and praying that Nintendo would continue the series that radically shook up what the Metroid series was.

Retro's first Metroid Prime was released in 2002 for GameCube, with sequels following in 2004 and 2007.