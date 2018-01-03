In a major breakthrough, North Korea has agreed to hold high level talks after accepting the invitation extended by Seoul. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had earlier hinted in his New Year address that he would be "open for dialogue" with his rival South to ease the tensions in the Korean peninsula.

On Wednesday, 3 January, it emerged that Kim had ordered to reopen the hotline, which was used by the two nations previously for talks between them. A top North Korean official was seen announcing the decision in a televised address about the latest decision.

If it proceeds, this will be the first direct talks between the two countries, which are technically at a state of war since the 1950-53 conflict did not end in a peace treaty, in the past two years.

The North added the inter-Korean communication channel will be opened at 6.30GMT.

The latest development comes just after US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that his nuclear button is "bigger" and more "powerful" than Kim's.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

