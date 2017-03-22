North Korea has reportedly test-fired several missiles on Wednesday (22 March), but there has been no official confirmation on it yet. It is also not known how many missiles were fired and what type was tested.

South Korea's Yonhap news quoted the country's defence ministry as saying that the tests ended in failure. The ministry also said that the US is aware of the latest missile tests.

Without giving more details, the ministry also said that the missiles were "not fired normally".

The tests were conducted around 7am local time from a site near Wonsan in the eastern part of North Korea, according to Japan's Kyodo news agency.

