Police in Nottinghamshire have issued an urgent appeal for information after a 42-year-old Newark woman disappeared with her two children.

Samantha Baldwin and her sons, Louis Madge, nine, and Dylan Madge, six, were last seen in Nottingham city centre at about midday on Monday (27 March).

Baldwin is said to have links with the Lincolnshire and Manchester areas, where police believe she may have travelled. It is also thought her children, Louis and Dylan, sometimes go by the surname Taylor.

Police are examining CCTV footage and using car registration plate recognition technology. According to the Nottingham Post all ports, airports and rail stations have been alerted.

Baldwin is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length, highlighted blonde hair and green to blue eyes.

The mother was last seen wearing a red knee-length coat from Mango but may have changed her clothing since.

Louis is described as having collar-length straight fair hair, a fair complexion and blue eyes. Dylan, meanwhile, is said to have collar-length straight dark brown hair, a tanned complexion and brown eyes. It is not known what the boys were wearing.

"We are seriously concerned for the welfare of all three of them," Nottinghamshire Police Superintendent Rich Fretwell told a press conference. "We need to find them as soon as possible to make sure they are safe and well."

Fretwell refused to elaborate on why police are so concerned about the missing family, but he added: "We are keeping an open mind. Whilst we recognise there are links in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire we are keeping an absolute open mind about this inquiry.

"We've got dedicated resources including: detectives, specialist mission from home team, search teams. Our search is wherever those lines of inquires will take us, keeping a really open mind. We have an all-ports warning in place."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the missing family is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 332 from 27 March 2017. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.